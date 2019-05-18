|
|
|
PREBBLE, Edward Arthur Thomas (Ted). Born 7 October 1931 - Died 11 May 2019, Suddenly in Auckland. In his 88th year. Loved husband of Colleen, Dad to Graeme (deceased) and Malcolm and Michelle. Beloved Papa to Jessica and Alice. "An irreplaceable presence in all our lives who will be sadly missed" A Memorial Service will be held for Ted at the Russley Golf Club, Memorial Ave, Christchurch, on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 2pm. Ted will be interred privately. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More