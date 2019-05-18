Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward PREBBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Arthur Thomas (Ted) PREBBLE

Notice Condolences

Edward Arthur Thomas (Ted) PREBBLE Notice
PREBBLE, Edward Arthur Thomas (Ted). Born 7 October 1931 - Died 11 May 2019, Suddenly in Auckland. In his 88th year. Loved husband of Colleen, Dad to Graeme (deceased) and Malcolm and Michelle. Beloved Papa to Jessica and Alice. "An irreplaceable presence in all our lives who will be sadly missed" A Memorial Service will be held for Ted at the Russley Golf Club, Memorial Ave, Christchurch, on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 2pm. Ted will be interred privately. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.