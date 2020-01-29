Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Brides Anglican Church
Edward Arthur (Artie) CUMPSTONE


1928 - 2020
Edward Arthur (Artie) CUMPSTONE
CUMPSTONE, Edward Arthur (Artie). 26 April 1928 to 26 January 2020. Peacefully at his home doing what he loved, being on the land. Much loved and respected husband of the late Dawn. Most loved, treasured and revered father and father in law of John and Ann (deceased), Mary and Graeme, Jennifer. Elizabeth and Peter, Robyne (deceased) and Ian, Michael and Katrina. Cherished grandfather to his 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. "Together with Mum and Robyne". A celebration of Artie's life will be held at St Brides Anglican Church on Saturday 1st February 2020 at 1pm followed by interment at Otorohanga Cemetery. All communications to Cumpstone Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
