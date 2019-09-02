Home

Edward Amherst SOMERVILLE

SOMERVILLE, Edward Amherst. 4313772, LAC RNZAF WW2 Passed away peacefully on the 29 August 2019 after a long illness. Loving husband to the late Irene. Father of Ed and Jan, David and Lorna, Kevin, Derek and Lihuan, Stephen and Jill, Millie and Colin, and Miracle. A grandfather and great grandfather to an extended family. Many thanks to the staff at Whitby Rest Home for their care of Dad. Ted's service will be held in the Tawa Baptist Church, 229 Main Rd, Tawa, Wellington on Thursday, 5 September commencing at 1:00pm. Ninness Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
