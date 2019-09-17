|
WRIGHT, Edward Albert (Ted). On September 10, 2019 at Auckland City Hospital. Aged 88. Much loved husband of Elaine, and beloved father of Dean, Heather and the late Maree. Loved grandad of Christopher, Stephanie and Letitia and great grandad of Brody and Brax. In accordance with Ted's wishes a private service and cremation was held at Morrison Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Waiheke Homecare or Waiheke Health Trust.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019