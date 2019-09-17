Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Albert (Ted) WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Edward Albert (Ted) WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Edward Albert (Ted). On September 10, 2019 at Auckland City Hospital. Aged 88. Much loved husband of Elaine, and beloved father of Dean, Heather and the late Maree. Loved grandad of Christopher, Stephanie and Letitia and great grandad of Brody and Brax. In accordance with Ted's wishes a private service and cremation was held at Morrison Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Waiheke Homecare or Waiheke Health Trust.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.