WADSWORTH, Edna (nee Rogers). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 16th August at CHT Waiuku, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford Charles (Cliffy). Loved mother of Bruce and Sandy, Derrel and John. Nana of Kate, Newton, Bradley, Jenny, Loren. And Nana Ed to all of her great grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts. At peace now. A private cremation to be held. A celebration of Edna's life will follow when circumstances allow. The family wish to thank all her special caregivers at CHT Waiuku; (especially Dannies, Melvyn and Navdeep who have been with her for many years).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020