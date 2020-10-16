Home

Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrew's Anglican Church
Titiraupenga Street
Taupo
TOMS, Edna. Suddenly but peacefully and surrounded by her family, Edna passed away on Wednesday 7th October 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Vern, for 62 years. Much loved Mum of Ray and Sheryll and Mum-in-law of Sue and David. Much adored Nana of her four grandchildren and one great grandchild. A memorial service to celebrate Edna's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo on 13th November at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Taupo would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Taupo Funeral services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
