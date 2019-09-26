|
SNOW, Edna Rosemary (nee Wilson). 21 July 1930 - 23 September 2019. Aged 89 years. Loving sister of Barbara and Ray, Leiane and Malcolm, and Rodger. Dearly loved Mum of Dianne, David and Marion, Michael and Sue, Peter and Janet, Judith and Glen, Alice and John, Deborah and Steve, Rachael and Gary, Robin and Heather, Miriam and Gordon, Joanna and Lance, George, and Colleen. Loving grandmother of her 31 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and proud great, great grandmother of two. Deepest heartfelt thanks to Hodgson House and their great carers. A memorial service for Edna will be held at Otumoetai Baptist Church, 241 Otumoetai Road, Tauranga, on Tuesday 22nd October at 11am. All communications to D Boswell, 807 Tararu Road, Thames, 3500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019