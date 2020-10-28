|
DUNCAN, Edna Phoebe. Peacefully at home on Saturday 24th October 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Alan Duncan. Cherished mother of Anita, Denise, Brian and David. Adored grand mother and great grand mother. And the Wairakei clan. A funeral service for Edna will be held on Thursday 29th October in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the NZ Heart Foundation, PO Box 5202, Mt Maunganui or can be left at the service. All communications to the Duncan family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020