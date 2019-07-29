|
FOGG, Edna. (Service No: W/49704, Ex ATS) On 25th July, 2019 (peacefully) at Auckland City Hospital, aged 96 years. Loving Mother and Nana to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved always. The entire service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 31st July, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. All communications to the Fogg family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019