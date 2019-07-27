Home

Edna Florence (Moxon) TODD

Edna Florence (Moxon) TODD Notice
TODD, Edna Florence (nee Moxon). On Wednesday 24th July 2019 Edna passed away peacefully at Evelyn Page, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved mother of Valerie and mother in law of the late Cyril. Adored Grandmother of Tracy, Mark and the late Jan and Great - Grandmother of Hannah, Harrison, Luke, Olivia, Ash and Cameron. A Service to Celebrate Edna's life will be held at The Cottage, Auckland Memorial Park Cemetery, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale at 11.00am on Tuesday 30th July 2019. Edna's family would like to thank the staff of Evelyn Page Rest Home for the love and wonderful care shown to Edna.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
