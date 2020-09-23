Home

Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kelston Community Church
72 Archibald Road
Kelston
Edna Florence Gladys COLEMAN

Edna Florence Gladys COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Edna Florence Gladys. On 22 September 2020, peacefully, at Waitakere Hospital after a severe stroke, aged 94 years. Dearly loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Frank and Jocelyn, Elizabeth and Ken, Grace and Danny, Margaret and Cliff, David and Brenda, Tim and Carmel, Paul and Linda, Chris and Judy. Cherished Grandma of 18, and Great Grandma of 18. Finally at home in the presence of her lord, and reunited with her devoted husband, Fred. A service will be held at Kelston Community Church, 72 Archibald Road, Kelston on Friday 25 September at 11am, followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
