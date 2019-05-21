|
|
|
DYSON, Edna. Peacefully at home on Sunday, 19th May 2019. Aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Cliff. Loved mother of Hilary and Steve Hunter, and Chris Dyson. Much loved grandma of Robert, Nick, Andrew, Christopher, Amy and Alec. A Life Well Lived Rest In Peace A Funeral Service will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Tuesday, the 28th of May 2019 at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
