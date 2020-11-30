|
SMITH, Edna Dorothy. (Formerly of Taumarunui). Edna (Aged 93 years) passed away peacefully on 27 November 2020. Wife of the late Colin (Bluey). Loved mother of Judy, Kevin (dec) and Nigel (dec). Mother-in-law of Barry (dec), Shirley, and Tania. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved friend of Coral. A private cremation for Edna has been held as per her wishes. Messages can be sent to "Judy Bloomfield", 75 Holdsworth Ave, Upper Hutt, Wellington 5018. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhitckton.co.nz 04-566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020