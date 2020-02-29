|
WAY, Edna Beatrice (nee Oliver). 27 February 2020 at Malyon House, Mt Maunganui in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Percy. Loving mother of Neville and Elizabeth, Murray and Janet and Lynne and Al. Cherished Grandma of Ryan, Mitch, Sheldon, Toby and Devon. Great G'Ma to Spencer and Mason. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at St Bride's Anglican Church Otorohanga on Wednesday 4th March at 11.00am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Otorohanga St Johns. All communications to Way family C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020