Edmund Robert (Eddie) McCUTCHEON

Edmund Robert (Eddie) McCUTCHEON Notice
Mc CUTCHEON, Edmund Robert (Eddie). (Service No 5922275, Pvt/Cmt, WWCTR "Freedom of the City of New Plymouth"): Passed peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Saturday 29th June 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Louise. Eldest son of Pearl. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Dawn and Max (dec) Charles, Brian (dec) and Doris (dec), Ivan and Pat, Peter, Joy and Colin (dec) Lister, and Yvonne Moody. All messages may be sent to "The McCutcheon Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Eddie will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Wednesday 3rd July 2019, at 11:00am, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery, at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019
