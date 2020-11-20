|
STEHLIN, Edmund Danney Leon. 31 January 1944 - 18 November 2020. Peacefully passed away on the 18th November 2020. A loving kind, happy and cheeky father to Percy (late), Danney, Lucy, Tamiko and Mandy (late). He was Grandad to 15 and Great Grandad to 8. Leon is 1 of 10 children of Albert (late) and Florrie Stehlin (late). A much loved brother to Otto (late), Jimmy (late), Decima (late), Violet (late), Sam, Johann, Anton, Albert (late) and Amanda. His cheeky smile will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family. Funeral Service to celebrate his life will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Saturday 21st November at 2:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2020