Edith Rosemary (nee Thompson) (Roses) BURTON


1933 - 2020
BURTON, Edith Rosemary (Roses) (nee Thompson). Born June 09, 1933. Passed away on August 18, 2020. Roses passed away suddenly but peacefully at Wesley Village, Mt Eden on August 18th 2020 after a short illness and a fiercely independent life. Much loved wife of the late Jim, mother of the late Chris, Michael and Helen, mother in law to Jodie and Alan, Vivienne and Steve, Grandma to Darren, Dale, Phoebe and Dylan and Great Grandma to Alexander. A private family service will be held with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
