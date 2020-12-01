|
PITKETHLEY, Edith May. Died peacefully at Thames Hospital, on Saturday, 28th November 2020, in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald. Loved mother of Colin and Sue, the late Eileen and John, Faye Bruce and Tony, Joyce and the late John. All her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. " Rest peacefully Mum you will be greatly missed". A private ceremony has been held. All communications c/- the Pitkethley family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020