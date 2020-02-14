Home

Edith Mary Manson (nee Orr) (Edith) MCANULTY


1921 - 2020
Edith Mary Manson (nee Orr) (Edith) MCANULTY
MCANULTY, Edith Mary Manson (Edith) (nee Orr). Born August 02, 1921. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 12, 2020 aged 98 years at the Lady Allum Rest Home. Loving wife of the late Leo, much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Gloria and Pat Moore (deceased), Kelvin and Judy. Treasured grandmother of Teresa (George), Stephen, Glen (Kristen) and Kim. Loved great grandmother of Leah, Tamara, Jacob and Ethan, and great great grandmother of George. Cherished sister of Peter, Thou, Chrissie, Joyce, Janet and Alex. Funeral arrangements to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
