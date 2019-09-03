|
HAYMAN, Edith Mary (Mary). Peacefully passed on 31 August 2019. Much loved wife of Gerald (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Stuart (deceased), Lillian and Geoff, Clive and Paula, Susan and Barry, and Judy and David. Precious nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Family Farewell for Mary will be held on Thursday 5 September 2019 followed by a private cremation. "A life well lived" Any communications to The Hayman Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019