Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith HAYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Mary (Mary) HAYMAN

Add a Memory
Edith Mary (Mary) HAYMAN Notice
HAYMAN, Edith Mary (Mary). Peacefully passed on 31 August 2019. Much loved wife of Gerald (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Stuart (deceased), Lillian and Geoff, Clive and Paula, Susan and Barry, and Judy and David. Precious nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Family Farewell for Mary will be held on Thursday 5 September 2019 followed by a private cremation. "A life well lived" Any communications to The Hayman Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.