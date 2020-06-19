|
|
|
PINNY, Edith Marjorie. On Wednesday 17th June 2020 at her home in Otorohanga, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 79 years. Loved wife of the late Douglas (Bill). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Malcolm and Marlene, Myrna and Dean, Marjorie and Angus, Melissa and Glen, Meredith and Simon, Robert and Katrina and Maxine and David. Special Nana to all her grandchildren and great- grandchild. A celebration of Edith's life will be held at St David's Presbyterian Church, Otorohanga on Tuesday 23rd June at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2020