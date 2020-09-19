Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Edith Margaret (Riggs) MCLEAY


1948 - 2020
Edith Margaret (Riggs) MCLEAY Notice
MCLEAY, Edith Margaret (nee Riggs). Born June 29, 1948. Passed away on September 17, 2020 (peacefully). Beloved Mother, Mother in law of Mark, Sue, Allister, Val, Marcia, Grant treasured and admired Nana of Shania, Gianni, Italia, Leelynd, Matthew, Chloe, Joshua, and Great Nana of Cirella. Our special thanks for the care and support from the staff at Everil Orr Village. Edith's service will be held in the chapel at Morrison's, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Tuesday 22nd September at 3pm. Max capacity 50 people Morrison's ph 8360029.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
