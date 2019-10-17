Home

Edith Margaret (Ede) HUNN

Edith Margaret (Ede) HUNN Notice
HUNN, Edith Margaret (Ede). On 15 October 2019 peacefully at Eventhorpe Rest Home aged, 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas: Loved mother of the late Peter, John and Pam, Graeme and Gillian, Bruce and Sharon, Craig and Ann. Much loved Nana of Stacey, Michael, Aimee, Paul, Nathan, Stephen, Cameron, Kirstyn, Rebecca, Lauren, James, Brooklyn, Warwick, Jason, Perry and Casey. Loved Great nana to 25 great children A service for Ede will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton on Saturday 19 October 2019 at 10.30am followed by burial. All communications to the Hunn family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
