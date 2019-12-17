Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea
24 Picton Street
Howick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith STAPLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Lorraine STAPLES

Add a Memory
Edith Lorraine STAPLES Notice
STAPLES, Edith Lorraine. On Sunday 15th December 2019, at Edmund Hillary Rest Home, after a brief illness. Aged 90 years. Loved wife of Ned (deceased), mother and mother in law of Mary and Denis, Mark and Lynette, John and Gail, Paul and Jean. Nana to her grandchildren. Funeral Prayers at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, 24 Picton Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 20th December 2019, at 1:00pm. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation, P O Box 110022 Auckland City Hospital, Auckland, 1148, would be appreciated. All Communications to P O Box 38693, Howick, Auckland 2145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -