Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Edith Evelyn Mabel (Mae) ANDERSON

Edith Evelyn Mabel (Mae) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Edith Evelyn Mabel (Mae). On Tuesday, July 07, 2020, peacefully at Te Puke Country Lodge aged 96 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Robert. Loved mother and mother in-law of Bob and Heather, Grant (deceased) and Barbara, Steve and Sally. Much loved grandmother of Rosemarie, Diana, Mitchell, Katie, Stephanie, Logan and Brittany. A loved great and great great grandmother. A special thanks to Healthcare NZ Care Givers with special thanks to Hilary and Ruth, St John Ambulance and Whakatane Hospital staff, all for their exceptional work over the last 10 years. In Accordance with Mae's wishes a private family service was held in Whakatane, on Friday, 10 July 2020 followed by cremation. Communications to the Anderson family, C/O PO Box 2070 Whakatane, 3191 or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020
