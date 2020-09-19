Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Central Baptist Church
Edith Deronda (nee Brooks) (Tweedy) WRIGHT

Edith Deronda (nee Brooks) (Tweedy) WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Edith Deronda (Tweedy) (nee Brooks). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on thr 16th September 2020. Dearly loved Wife of the late Clive. Loved mother, mother in law and friend of Bob and Judith and Carlo and Martin. Loved Nana of Glen and Tania, Jeffery and Axelle, Diana and Jaime and Linda and Matt and loved Great Nana of Carter and Ariana. "Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten". A service to celebrate Edith's life will be held at the Hamilton Central Baptist Church on Monday the 21st of September 2020 at 1:00 PM. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton or [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
