MARTIN, Edith Betty (Betty). Born December 23, 1921. Passed away on June 22, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Victor. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Vicky and Geoff, Peter and Lucia (Orkney Islands). Grandmother of Joanna, Lucinda and Naomi, Karen and Matheus. Great grandmother of Brayden, Maddison and Ashton (Nelson), Aurora and Elara (Scotland). A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Wednesday June 1, 2020 at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020