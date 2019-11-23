|
ROBERTSON, Edith Barbara May (nee McMillan). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20 November 2019 aged 82 years. Daughter of the late Jim and Barbara McMillan. Loved wife and true friend to Murray for more than 57 years. Cherished Mother and Mother-in-Law to Stefan and Judy (UK); Blair and Moira (Christchurch); and Heather (Melbourne). Affectionate Nana to her 4 grandchildren, April and Jonty (Christchurch) and Ciaran and Hannah (UK). Sister and Sister-in-Law to James (Jim) Christchurch; Patricia (Trish) and Nat, Hamilton; and the late Judith. With wonderful memories of all her nieces, nephews, her extended family at home and abroad and her many friends everywhere. A celebration of Edith's life will be held at Milford Baptist Church, 3 Dodson Avenue, Milford, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday 27 November. No flowers by request.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019