Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Milford Baptist Church,
, 3 Dodson Avenue,
Milford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Barbara May (McMillan) ROBERTSON

Add a Memory
Edith Barbara May (McMillan) ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON, Edith Barbara May (nee McMillan). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20 November 2019 aged 82 years. Daughter of the late Jim and Barbara McMillan. Loved wife and true friend to Murray for more than 57 years. Cherished Mother and Mother-in-Law to Stefan and Judy (UK); Blair and Moira (Christchurch); and Heather (Melbourne). Affectionate Nana to her 4 grandchildren, April and Jonty (Christchurch) and Ciaran and Hannah (UK). Sister and Sister-in-Law to James (Jim) Christchurch; Patricia (Trish) and Nat, Hamilton; and the late Judith. With wonderful memories of all her nieces, nephews, her extended family at home and abroad and her many friends everywhere. A celebration of Edith's life will be held at Milford Baptist Church, 3 Dodson Avenue, Milford, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday 27 November. No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -