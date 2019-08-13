|
TU'INUKUAFE, Edgar Max (Edgar). Born May 16, 1936. Passed peacefully early in the morning of August 11, 2019, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Services will be held at St George's Anglican Church at 5 Landscape Road, Papatoetoe, on Wednesday at 7pm, Thursday at 7pm, and the funeral service will be held on Friday at 10am followed by burial in North Shore Memorial Park at Schnapper Rock.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019