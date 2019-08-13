Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar TU'INUKUAFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Max (Edgar) TU'INUKUAFE

Add a Memory
Edgar Max (Edgar) TU'INUKUAFE Notice
TU'INUKUAFE, Edgar Max (Edgar). Born May 16, 1936. Passed peacefully early in the morning of August 11, 2019, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Services will be held at St George's Anglican Church at 5 Landscape Road, Papatoetoe, on Wednesday at 7pm, Thursday at 7pm, and the funeral service will be held on Friday at 10am followed by burial in North Shore Memorial Park at Schnapper Rock.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.