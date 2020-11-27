|
ASTON, Edgar (Eddie). Born January 26, 1931. Passed away suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday the 22nd of November 2020 aged 89. Loving husband to the late Patsy. Loving father to Ted and father in law to Angela, stepfather to Diana, Carol, Patrice and Debbie, devoted partner to Corry and loving Grumps to all his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral details to come. All correspondence to Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Auckland 0610
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2020