Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
GRAY, Eden Baguios. Of Kawerau. Peacefully on Thursday 14 November 2019, aged 58. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Cherished partner of Grant. Much loved mother of Dawson, Kelly and mum-in-law of Rebecca. Loved nana of Manny and Jean. Daughter of Virginia and Anecito from the Philippines. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of Eden's life on Tuesday 19 November at 11am in the chapel of Willets Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane followed by a private cremation. Communications to the Gray family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
