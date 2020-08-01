|
PETERS, Earline Robyn. Peacefully on Thursday 30 July 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Gwendoline. Loved sister of Maris (deceased), Errol and Jeanette, Raymond and Tia (deceased), Sharyn and Ted, David and Sharyn. Adored aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Elmwood Village for their loving care and compassion. A celebration of Earline's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Wednesday 5 August at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020