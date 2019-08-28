|
NICHOLSON, Earle Raymond. Passed away peacefully on 24th August, 2019, age 83, after a valiant fight with his health, giving us the joy of many more months of his wisdom and wit, than expected. Dearly loved husband to Eunice, for 62 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Janice and Ross Coldicutt, Mark and Alison Nicholson. Treasured grandfather and great- grandfather of Asha, Dylan, Koa and Sol; Alaina, Hamish, Marlow, Tove, Loxie and Ochre; Sian, Chas and Mia, and Morgan. The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to all the Thames district nurses, St John, Thames hospital staff, and the staff of Hospice, for their kindness and care. In accordance with Earle's no- fuss wishes, a private cremation has been held. We ask for anyone who wishes, to merely take a moment to think of him, and the times that you may have shared. There are no words to express how much he is loved, and how deeply he will be missed. "May your garden in the stars be as bountiful as it always was here on earth. Forever in our hearts'.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019