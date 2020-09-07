|
PATTERSON, Earland (Earl). Born November 20, 1929. Passed away on September 4, 2020. Loving husband of Andrea for 37 years. His sharp wit and humour will always be remembered along with his ability to tell captivating stories of his life. He will be greatly missed. Dearly loved father of Becky and Daryl, Anthony and Phil. Treasured granddad of Meg and Isaac, Tara, Libby and Keely. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Earl will be home on Monday September 7, followed by a private family farewell on Tuesday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020