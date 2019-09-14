Home

Earl Samuel (Whiskey) WATSON

WATSON, Earl Samuel (Whiskey). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 8th September, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Cherry. Loving father of Trudy and Hayley. Father in-law to Greg and Craig. Loved Poppa of Connor, Braith, Tatjana and Keanu. "Always so loving, unselfish and kind Few on this earth his equal we find Proud and passionate in all of his ways Loyal and true to the end of his days Beautiful memories to cherish always " A private service was held to celebrate his life.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
