To be announced at a later date
PETCH, Earl Nelson. Passed away Tuesday April 28th 2020 at Tauranga Hospital. Aged 94. Dearly loved husband for 65 years of the late Nola. Loved and respected Father and Father-in-law of Graham and Renee, Grant and Debbie, Raewyn and Laurie. Dearest Grandad of his seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and great, great granddaughter. Forever loved by his surviving siblings. A private service has been held for Earl and a celebration of his life will follow at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
