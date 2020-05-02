|
|
|
PETCH, Earl Nelson. Passed away Tuesday April 28th 2020 at Tauranga Hospital. Aged 94. Dearly loved husband for 65 years of the late Nola. Loved and respected Father and Father-in-law of Graham and Renee, Grant and Debbie, Raewyn and Laurie. Dearest Grandad of his seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and great, great granddaughter. Forever loved by his surviving siblings. A private service has been held for Earl and a celebration of his life will follow at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020