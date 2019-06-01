|
|
|
PIDGEON, Dylan John Bernard (Skee). Passed 13 January, 2018. Born 2 June, 1993. On 2 June, Dylan's 26th birthday, there will be a surf out at South Piha to return Dylan to his favourite place. We are meeting at the South Piha car park at 10am. Afterwards we are all going to United North Piha Surf Lifesaving Club for a shared lunch. Rain or shine, all Dylan's friends are welcome. Nothing can mend a broken heart but knowing you will be at peace gives us much comfort. Love you always son, Mum Rosanne, Terry and all the family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More