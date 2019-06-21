|
|
|
DALLAS, Dusk. On June 19th 2019 peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Whangarei in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of Keith for 65 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Gil and Julie, Roland and Bic, Debe and Raymond, Neville and Linda. Loved and adored grandmother of her 11 grandchildren and her 8 great grandchildren. We have so many happy memories You will be forever in our hearts. A service for Dusk will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Monday June 24th 2019 followed by private cremation. Communications to the 'Dallas Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
