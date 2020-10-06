Home

Dunera (Hadfield) REID

REID, Dunera (nee Hadfield). Born September 26, 1947, called home to be with our Heavenly Father one year ago today on the morning of 6 October 2019. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts and cherish our memories of the role you played in each of our lives. Your husband Wayne, children Wal, Adie and Reef and their respective families with special mention of your 'mokos' Zoe, Peta, Joelle, Lotu, Amonica and Toi. Not forgetting other members of the wider Reid, Hadfield and Gaudin families who join us in this special remembrance of you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
