REID, Dunera (nee Hadfield). Born September 26, 1947. Passed away on October 06, 2019. aged 72. Called home by the Lord after a long illness. Passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on 06 October 2019. Youngest daughter of Mihipaea and Rev Herepo Hadfield (deceased). Loving wife of 52 years to Wayne and best friend for even longer. Dearest Mum to Warren (Wal), Adele (Adie) and Riwhi (Reef) and darling Nana to Zoe, Joelle, Ilisapeta, (Peta) Fangapulotu (Lotu), Amonica (Moni), Toi and the many others she included as her mokos. Special thanks to doctors and staff at The Doctors Middlemore, Totara Hospice, Orakau Home Healthcare, Whaiora Homecare Services and Hunts Pharmacy. A memorial service will be held at Manukau City Baptist church, 9 Lambie Drive, Papatoetoe, on Monday 7 October at 10.30am after which the family will be taking her to Parawhenua marae near Ohaewai in Northland. Funeral service will commence at 2.00pm Tuesday 8 October at the marae.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
