|
|
|
MARSHALL, Duncan Scott. Passed away peacefully at home, 7th February 2020. Much loved father of Duncan, Scott and Elizabeth, and step- dad to Janice, Leslie, Trisha, Alan, Leah and their partners. Cherished by his 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. A celebration of Duncan's life will be held at the Rerewhakaaitu Hall, Ash Pit Rd on Thursday 13th February at 11am. Duncan is resting at home. All communications to The Marshall Family, c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020