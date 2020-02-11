Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Rerewhakaaitu Hall
Ash Pit Rd
View Map
MARSHALL, Duncan Scott. Passed away peacefully at home, 7th February 2020. Much loved father of Duncan, Scott and Elizabeth, and step- dad to Janice, Leslie, Trisha, Alan, Leah and their partners. Cherished by his 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. A celebration of Duncan's life will be held at the Rerewhakaaitu Hall, Ash Pit Rd on Thursday 13th February at 11am. Duncan is resting at home. All communications to The Marshall Family, c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
