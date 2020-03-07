Home

Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
ANDERSON, Duncan Pattison. (Regt. No. 302655). Peacefully on 5th March, 2020, at Pohlen Hospital Matamata. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for 61 years. Loved and respected father of Duncan Junior and Glenda, Charlie and Sue and Christine and Peter Vossen. Loved Grandad of Daniel and Annika, Scott and Melanie, Monique and Matthew, Bjorn and Juliet, Todd, Kate and Cailan and Jack. Loving Great Grandad to Oliver. "Loving Memories" A celebration of Duncan's life will be held at the RSA Clubrooms, Ngaio St, Matamata on Tuesday 10th March at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated for the Pohlen Hospital Trust, PO Box 239 Matamata, 3440 and may be left at the service. Special thanks to Dr W Varty and the team at Pohlen Hospital for all their love and care. Communications for the Anderson Family, c/- PO Box 67, Matamata 3440. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
