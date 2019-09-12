|
PATEL, Dullabhbhai Budhiabhai. Peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday 10th September 2019. Much loved husband of Valiben. Loved father of Nalini, Jayanti and Hemi. Loved father-in-law of Mahesh, Kusum and Bipin. Loved Grandfather of Manoj, Bhavisha, Vinay, Sherena, Vinay, Nishant and Harsita and Great Grandfather of Kareena. We will miss you, you are in our hearts always. A service for Dullabhbhai will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Today the 12th September at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to NZ Neurological Foundation, Auckland Division, PO Box 110-022, Auckland Hospital, Auckland 1148 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019