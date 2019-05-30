|
SOLLEY, Dulcie (nee Vickers). On Sunday May 26th 2019 in Hamilton, in her 91st year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lloyd and Pamela, Pauline and Bruce, Brenda, Rhonda and Ron, Neville and Fiona, and Vicki. Respected and adored Grandma of Natasha, Julie and James Baillie, Stuart and Donna Luxton, Warren and Michelle Luxton, Craig and Jane Innes, Paul and Sarah Innes, Michael and Gina Trupp, Tony, Stephen and Kate, Richard and Sarah, David, Andrew, Haley and Mike, and Jeremy. Proud great-grandmother to 12. In accordance with Dulcie's wishes a private burial has taken place. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Summerset down the Lane. All communications C/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
