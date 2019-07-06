Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Dulcie Mona HART

Dulcie Mona HART Notice
HART, Dulcie Mona. Born 26 February 1926, peacefully passed away on Friday 5 July 2019 at Glenburn Retirement Village, aged 93. Dulcie was previously married to Walter and they raised 5 children. She was a loving mother and mother-in-law to Sharon & Bruce, Jeff & Virginia, Dennis & Marion, Clive & Linley, Mark & Sandy, and loving nana to her many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Dulcie also kept in touch with her extended family of brothers & sisters and was a wonderful aunt to her many nieces, nephews & cousins. It was a delight to see Mum and Ray enjoy life together over the last 23 years and connecting with his family. Our thanks to the staff at Glenburn retirement village who took care of our mum in her last 3 years. A celebration of her life will be held at Morrison Funeral, at 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Friday 12 July at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
