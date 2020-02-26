|
FORTUNE, Dulcie Margaret (nee Welch). Peacefully on 25 February 2020 at Selwyn Sprott Village, Karori, after spending loving time with her family. Aged 84 years. Cherished wife of Arthur and most beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Anne, Peter, Shawn and Michael Bolton; Kay, Clive, Jacob and Ben Morgon; Vanessa Fortune; Erica, John, George and Henry Eyles. Loved and remembered by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anselm's Union Church would be appreciated in memory of Dulcie's long association with the church as a parish elder and congregation member. A service will be held at St Anselm's Union Church, 30 Makara Road, Karori at 11.00am on Friday, 28 February. The family warmly invite friends to join us after the service for refreshments in the church hall. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020