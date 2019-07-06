Home

Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
06 759 2200
BLUE, Dulcie Margaret. Peacefully at Elizabeth R Lifecare and Village, Stratford on Monday 1 July 2019 in her 94th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Roy Roberts, and the late Mac Blue. Adored Mum of Garry, and Dianne. Loved Nana of Kaysha, Hayley, Nyree and their families. All messages to Dulcie's family may be sent to 4522 Mountain Road, RD18, Eltham, 4398. We would like to express our thanks to all the staff at Elizabeth R Lifecare and Village for their great care of our mum. According to Dulcie's wishes a private cremation has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
