LEUTY, Dulcie. Born September 9, 1930. Passed away on August 29, 2020. Dearly loved Aunt, second mum and best friend to Joanna. Loved Aunt and Great Aunt to Grant, Greg, Janna, Mark and Waheeda. Treasured sister to Lillian McCullough (deceased) and sister in law to John McCullough (deceased). RIP A service for Dulcie will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany on Saturday September 5 at 3.30pm. Due to the current restrictions anyone wishing to attend please contact Dulcie's family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020