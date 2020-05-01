|
MANSON, DULCIE Irene. Passed away suddenly on Monday 27th April 2020. Loved wife of Thomas (deceased). Loved Mother of Peter and Jenny, Allan, Vicki, loved Grandmother of Dion (deceased) Cory (deceased) Hayden and Shantelle, Nathan, Cody, Zackary and Melany, and loved Great Grandmother of 7. You were a beautiful soul and will be missed beyond compare. We will love you forever Tributes to Dulcie may be left online at www.wabraham.co. nz/notices A Private service will be held on 1st May 2020 at 10.30am. Family and friends are invited to join us by webcast available at wabraham.co.nz/main- chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2020