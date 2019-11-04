|
|
|
HENDERSON, Dulcie Helen (nee Brunton). After a long illness, peacefully past at Middlemore hospital. Much loved wife of Brian. Loving mother of Lee, Victoria, Andrew and stepmother of Deborah and Grant. Loving mother-in-law of Noi. Most loved sister of the late Margery, late Edward, late Stanley, late Beryl, Evelyn, Robert (Bobby), Roger, Carol, Elizabeth and spouses. Treasured Grandma and Great Grandma. A private cremation will be held at the accordance of Dulcie's wishes. Forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019